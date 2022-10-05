Jump to content

‘Humble’ wax worm saliva rapidly breaks down plastic bags, scientists discover

Findings ‘change paradigm of plastic biodegradation’, reports Thomas Kingsley

Wednesday 05 October 2022 19:12
Comments
<p>New research shows that two enzymes in the saliva of these worms readily break down polyethylene, the world’s most widely used plastic and a major contributor to global plastic waste</p>

(REUTERS)

One of the most environmentally damaging types of plastic can be broken by the saliva of a wax worm, scientists have discovered.

Two substances in the saliva of wax worms - moth larvae that eat wax made by bees to build honeycombs - readily break down polyethylene, the world’s most widely used plastic.

The researchers said the two enzymes identified in the caterpillar saliva were found to rapidly and at room temperature degrade polyethylene, a major contributor to an environmental crisis extending from ocean trenches to mountaintops.

