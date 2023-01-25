US and Germany send tanks to boost Ukraine’s defensive firepower against Russia
President Biden provides 31 new M1 Abrams tanks while Berlin provides 14 Leopard 2s
Germany and the United States will send battle tanks to Ukraine as part of a coordinated Western effort to boost Kyiv as Russia's invasion enters its 12th month.
Wahsington will provide 31 new M1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks accompanied by eight M88 recovery vehicles — heavily-armoured tow trucks used to rescue tanks that have been disabled or damaged in battle.
The US announcement came hours after Germany finally committed to sending 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Berlin had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the US put its Abrams on the table, given the likely response from Russia.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies