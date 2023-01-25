Germany and the United States will send battle tanks to Ukraine as part of a coordinated Western effort to boost Kyiv as Russia's invasion enters its 12th month.

Wahsington will provide 31 new M1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks accompanied by eight M88 recovery vehicles — heavily-armoured tow trucks used to rescue tanks that have been disabled or damaged in battle.

The US announcement came hours after Germany finally committed to sending 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Berlin had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the US put its Abrams on the table, given the likely response from Russia.