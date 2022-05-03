One in 25 Australian homes uninsurable by 2030 due to climate crisis, researchers warn
‘It is clear that Australia is fast becoming an uninsurable nation,’ says one expert
The climate crisis will render one in 25 Australian properties effectively uninsurable by 2030, researchers claim.
The analysis from the Australian Climate Council also found that the number rises to one in seven homes in Australia’s most at-risk areas, as climate change fuels worse and more frequent disasters.
Nicki Hutley, a climate councillor and economist, said: “It is clear that Australia is fast becoming an uninsurable nation. Skyrocketing costs or flat out insurance ineligibility are becoming more and more widespread under climate change.
