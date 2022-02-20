Peak peril: Why are there more avalanche deaths than ever in Europe?
Climate change is causing more avalanches and fuelling fears about the safety of winter sports as families across the continent go on skiing holidays during February, reports Samuel Webb
Scientists and researchers have expressed serious concerns about the safety of winter sports in Europe as climate change triggers a rising number of avalanches and deaths.
Avalanches caused by melted snow from warmer temperatures are increasing – posing a serious threat to countless families heading to ski resorts across Europe for holidays in February.
Snow avalanches claim an average of 100 lives in Europe every year, according to the European Avalanche Warning Service.
