Modi’s BJP becomes first ruling party in India’s history without a single Muslim MP

Wednesday 6 July marks a moment of political history for India – with the resignation of minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the country’s ruling party is left without a single Muslim MP for the first time since independence.

Naqvi is the last of three Muslim MPs for Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stand down in the space of just over a week, resigning on Wednesday evening one day before his term was due to end. The term of former junior minister for external affairs MJ Akbar, who stepped down from his government post following #MeToo allegations in 2018, ended on 29 June. The party’s only other Muslim MP – Syed Zafar Islam – saw his term end on Monday.

All three politicians represented the party in the upper house of parliament, the Rajya Sabha, which has traditionally seen better representation for India’s 170 million Muslims – a minority making up around 14 per cent of the population, and the second-largest population of Muslims in the world behind only Indonesia, at the last census in 2011.