Protestors detained in Shanghai amid clashes with police

Police in China detained at least three people on Monday after hundreds of angry residents clashed with them in Shanghai as rare protests over China’s stringent zero-Covid policy spilt over to the biggest cities.

China’s Communist Party reiterated the government’s commitment to strict zero-Covid policy as the country recorded the highest number of cases for the fifth straight day on Monday.

A wave of unprecedented anti-government protests against the lockdown as well as calls for greater political freedom has gripped China over Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy three years into the pandemic.