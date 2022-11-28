Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:28
‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant Shapps
There is “no excuse” for police to beat a BBC journalist who was covering anti-lockdown protests in China, Grant Shapps has said.
Edward Lawrence was “beaten and kicked” after being arrested in Shanghai on Sunday, 27 November, according to the broadcaster.
The BBC said it has had “no official explanation or apology” and that authorities claimed they arrested Mr Lawrence in case he caught Covid from the crowd.
“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests being beaten by the police,” the business secretary said.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:24
BBC journalist appears to be ‘kicked and beaten’ during arrest in Shanghai
01:08
Liam Smith: Man found dead in residential street was ‘victim of acid attack and gunshot’
01:12
Riot police deployed in Brussels after clashes erupt following Belgium’s WC loss to Morocco
00:23
Thamesmead locals react to linked murders of two teenagers
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:04
Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
00:46
I’m a Celeb: Seann Walsh becomes seventh contestant to leave jungle
02:23
Moment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
00:43
Giant turkey and Baby Yoda feature in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade across New York City
00:56
Former Trump lawyer says LGBT+ club shooting victims will suffer ‘in eternal damnation’
00:32
Colorado Springs shooting suspect threatens to blow up house in police confrontation
00:23
Herschel Walker refers to US midterms as the ‘erection’ in awkward gaffe
01:11
Dr Fauci urges American people to get vaccinated in final address before retirement
01:05
Death row executions put on hold in Alabama due to lethal injection failures
00:48
Oklahoma governor’s ‘intoxicated’ son tells police ‘My dad’s the governor’
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:31
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day eight
00:49
Marcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA
01:58
Wales’ Ben Davies dotes on ‘world-class’ Harry Kane ahead of England clash
01:28
World Cup 2022: Who’s playing on day eight and what results to expect
00:34
Fans voice anger as Newcastle venue streams wrong channel during England vs USA
01:19
Messi steals show as Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World Cup
02:31
Why Gareth Southgate didn’t bring on Phil Foden at England vs USA
00:32
FA CEO shares extreme sanctions England faced over One Love armband
00:43
Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
00:22
'I don't know why everybody voted,' Jill Scott says after winning I'm a Celeb
00:47
I’m a Celeb 2022 winner: Ex-Lioness Jill Scott becomes queen of the jungle
00:47
I’m a Celeb: Former health secretary Matt Hancock voted off to finish third
00:23
Piers Morgan shows off ‘Salt Bae’ skills alongside chef who made it famous
00:38
Lewis Capaldi surprises commuters with impromptu performance of new single
01:28
Stormzy quizzes Kate Hudson on intimate details of sex scenes
01:24
Art that can ‘only exist in outer space’ created on first ever private mission to the ISS
00:58
The Wheel contestant who quit job to care for sick wife makes history with £116,000 win
10:07
The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin
07:49
The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’
02:57
Fleishman is in Trouble feels ‘patronising and heavy handed’
10:48
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
01:58
Constituent claims Kwasi Kwarteng ‘stole’ his pint and didn’t say sorry
01:05
The next Sony Playstation could be ‘another four years away’
02:09
Sweet elderly couple get married in supermarket condiment aisle where they first met
01:08
Tom Holland and Zendaya in 'settling-down mode' and 'planning for future'
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13