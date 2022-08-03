Beijing must speak out against Russian invasion, says Zelensky

China should oppose the Russian invasion rather than maintaining a neutral stance, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

The Ukrainian president told an online event on Wednesday that he wanted Beijing to join the list of countries who have condemned Moscow’s aggression.

However, China’s close relationship with Russia makes this a distant possibility. And there has been speculation that Beijing may double down its position on the Ukraine war as payback for the controversial trip of US politician Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, a visit strongly criticised by China and Moscow.