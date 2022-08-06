China halts cooperation with US on climate change and suspends military dialogue

China says it is suspending all cooperation with the US on climate change, as well as halting high-level military dialogue, as part of a raft of responses to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday that the suspensions were among eight specific measures against the US that Beijing is adopting.

Dialogue between area commanders and defence department heads will be cancelled, along with talks on military maritime safety, the foreign ministry said.