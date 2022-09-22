The parents of a film student who was killed along with two peers while working on an assignment in April have sued the University of Southern California for wrongful-death.

Peng Wang, a student at Chapman University, was filming for a project sanctioned by USC when the off-road vehicle in which he was travelling was involved in an accident in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, according to the suit filed filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday.

His parents contend that USC knew that the teams of students would be using off-road vehicles to shoot in the desert and bears responsibility for the safety of its students on a project which was to be graded in the class..