Chinese film student’s family sue University of Southern California after he was killed shooting assignment

Peng Wang, a student at Chapman University, died in an accident while working on a project

Arpan Rai
Thursday 22 September 2022 15:52
<p>File: Students walk on campus at the University of South Carolina in Columbia</p>

File: Students walk on campus at the University of South Carolina in Columbia

(Getty Images)

The parents of a film student who was killed along with two peers while working on an assignment in April have sued the University of Southern California for wrongful-death.

Peng Wang, a student at Chapman University, was filming for a project sanctioned by USC when the off-road vehicle in which he was travelling was involved in an accident in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, according to the suit filed filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday.

His parents contend that USC knew that the teams of students would be using off-road vehicles to shoot in the desert and bears responsibility for the safety of its students on a project which was to be graded in the class..

