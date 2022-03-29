The coronavirus pandemic has “uncovered” the “abject failure” of the global community to improve healthcare coverage over the past 20 years, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said, amid warnings that poorer countries are still struggling with oxygen supplies.

Despite being two years into the pandemic, health leaders have warned that access to the lifesaving gas is still a major problem in low and middle-income countries.

“Not one month has gone by” without some of these nations experiencing oxygen shortages and related deaths, said Leith Greenslade, the coordinator of the Every Breath Counts Coalition.