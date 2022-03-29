Covid pandemic ‘uncovered’ oxygen shortages as WHO condemns ‘abject failure’ to develop global healthcare
‘Covid laid bare, tore away the bandages from, some very, very old wounds,’ WHO expert warns
The coronavirus pandemic has “uncovered” the “abject failure” of the global community to improve healthcare coverage over the past 20 years, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said, amid warnings that poorer countries are still struggling with oxygen supplies.
Despite being two years into the pandemic, health leaders have warned that access to the lifesaving gas is still a major problem in low and middle-income countries.
“Not one month has gone by” without some of these nations experiencing oxygen shortages and related deaths, said Leith Greenslade, the coordinator of the Every Breath Counts Coalition.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies