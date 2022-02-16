People who catch Covid ‘more likely to then suffer depression and anxiety’
Anxiety rates 35 per cent higher among those who had Covid, Charlene Rodrigues reports
People who catch Covid are more likely to go on to suffer depression and anxiety, a study has found.
Experts said the research backs up previous findings but has a longer follow-up, with people tracked for a year.
US researchers looked at data for 153,848 people who had tested positive for the virus and compared them with more than 560,000 with no history of Covid and a further large control group from before the pandemic.
