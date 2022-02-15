Vaccinated people less likely to get long Covid than unvaccinated, new study shows
Vaccinated people are less likely to be affected by long Covid than those who are unvaccinated, according to a new study.
The findings come from a review of 15 studies released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday.
Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said: “These studies add to the potential benefits of receiving a full course of the Covid-19 vaccination.
“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from serious symptoms when you get infected and may also help to reduce the longer-term impact.
“For most people symptoms of long Covid are short-lived and resolve overtime. But for some, symptoms can be more severe and disrupting to their daily lives.
“If you’re experiencing unusual symptoms particularly for longer than four weeks after infection, you should consider contacting your GP.”
More follows
