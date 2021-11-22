Indian teenager Arzina Khatun had been busy practising for her school’s sports day when the Delhi government ordered schools to shut for four days earlier this month.

Having just returned to class after a year-and-a-half of school closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 16-year-old’s disappointment turned to dismay when a further directive was issued last week.

As air pollution in the national capital soared to dangerous levels, cloaking the city in a thick blanket of smog, the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi ordered the closure of all educational institutions until further notice.