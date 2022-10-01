Elon Musk told the head of Twitter that he did not think he should be the “boss of anyone”, new text messages reveal.

Several messages between Mr Musk and key figures at Twitter – including founder Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor and current head Parag Agrawal – were released as a part of the ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter.

Twitter and Mr Musk are due in court on 17 October for a trial that will decide whether the world’s richest man will be forced to complete his agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.