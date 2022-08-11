Jump to content
Facebook has ‘fallen sharply’ in popularity among teens, Pew Research Centre study finds

Report suggests Twitter has also seen decrease in usage among American teens

Vishwam Sankaran
Thursday 11 August 2022 16:38
The share of American teenagers between the ages of 13 to 17 who say they use Facebook has “fallen sharply” from 71 per cent in 2014-15 to 32 per cent in 2022, the Pew Research Centre reported on Wednesday based on surveys conducted during the two periods.

Tik Tok’s popularity has risen meteorically during this period, according to the Washington-based American think tank. Some 67 per cent of teen respondents in the latest survey said they use it, and 16 per cent of all teens saying they use the Chinese video hosting platform “almost constantly.”

Researchers say the latest analysis is based on a self-administered web survey conducted from 14 April to 4 May 2022 that included a sample of 1,316 pairs of individuals, each comprising one US teen, and one parent per teen.

