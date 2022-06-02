Scientists discover new way to fight flu – and it may also eventually work on Covid-19
Viruses could be seen off for ever, claim researchers
Scientists say they have discovered a groundbreaking way to stop flu in its tracks when someone becomes infected.
The American researchers say it could lead to highly effective ways to treat flu, which could lead to science seeing off the virus for ever.
The finding may also apply to other respiratory viruses, such as Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, they believe.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies