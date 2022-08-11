Ford’s chief takes dig at Musk while unveiling his solar energy investments

Ford chief Jim Farley made a jibe at Tesla titan Elon Musk on Wednesday as he made an announcement of his recent investments in solar energy.

Speaking at a press conference in Michigan, Mr Farley bragged about his company’s new electric pickup truck — the F-150 Lightning — while seemingly referencing Tesla’s Cybertruck, which has been repeatedly delayed after initial announcements in 2019.

The Cybertruck was originally scheduled to go into production in 2021, but after delays, Mr Musk recently said the electric vehicle would kick off production in 2023.