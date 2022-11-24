Germany hits out at Boris Johnson for ‘utter nonsense’ Ukraine war accusations

The German government has hit out at former prime minister Boris Johnson’s spurious suggestion that Berlin initially wanted Ukraine to quickly “fold” following Russia’s invasion in February.

In an interview with CNN Portugal, Mr Johnson accused Germany of preferring a swift Ukrainian defeat in order to avoid economic disruption.

“The German view was at one stage that if it were going to happen - which would be a disaster - then it would be better for the whole thing to be over quickly, and for Ukraine to fold,” said Mr Johnson.