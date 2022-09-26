Giorgia Meloni vows to ‘unite’ Italy as her far-right coalition makes history

A party with neo-fascist roots, the Brothers of Italy, has won the most votes in Italy’s national elections and is set to form the country’s most right-wing government since that of dictator Benito Mussolini.

With votes almost all counted, the government is likely to be headed by the new star of Italian politics, Giorgia Meloni, who will also become the country’s first ever female prime minister.

The result has sent shockwaves throughout Italian and European politics, raising questions over potential domestic policies on issues such as immigration and Rome’s support for Ukraine.