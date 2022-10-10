Scientists discover new function of human brain’s cerebellum

Scientists have found in a new study that the human brain’s cerebellum, known for mainly regulating muscle control and body movement, also helps in remembering emotional experiences.

Earlier studies have shown that a thumb-nail-sized brain structure called the amygdala is essential for the processing of emotions – a phenomenon important for our survival as we need to remember dangerous situations.

The new research, published last week in the journal PNAS, assessed the role of the brain region cerebellum, located at the back of the head, in storing emotional experiences.