nside the kitchen of Disha Sharma’s house in a small village of western Uttar Pradesh, India, the walls above her mud stove are covered with black soot as she shoves in cow dung cakes and firewood to light it. It is here she will spend most of her day, cooking at least three meals.

In the corner of the room, a modern cooking stove sits attached to a gas cylinder, under the strict proviso that it is only to be used in “emergencies”.

It’s only her watery eyes and coughing that she complains about. This is not a choice, but a necessity to manage the budget around thin earnings, says Sharma, a resident of a village in Badaun district.