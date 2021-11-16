How controversial farming reforms also revealed a lot about India’s parliament

It is now almost one year since farmers marched across northern India to the capital and began protesting against laws which, despite their huge implications for the future of agriculture in the world’s largest democracy, passed through parliament with minimal debate or scrutiny.

Despite their importance, the bills raced through the lower house (Lok Sabha) in just two days last September, during which the government refused requests to refer them to parliamentary committee for detailed scrutiny.

Exasperated by the process and declaring the proposals to be “anti-farmer”, a minister from a minor coalition party in the government resigned in protest when the bills were passed.