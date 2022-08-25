Insects could give meaty flavour to alternative foods, study finds
Mealworms can be prepared to taste like corn, shrimp and meat, according to a new study
Eating insects could be a healthy alternative to eating meat and can even taste similar, according to a new study.
Researchers from South Korea found that mealworms have similar genetic compounds when cooked to the ones formed in meat and seafood, and could have a ‘meat-like’, savoury taste.
“Insects are a nutritious and healthy food source with high amounts of fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, fiber and high-quality protein, which is like that of meat,” says principal investigator De Hee Cho, the project’s principal investigator.
