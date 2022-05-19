Israel will not launch a criminal investigation into the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh earlier this month, according to Israeli media reports.

The veteran Al Jazeera journalist was shot dead on 11 May while she was reporting on an Israeli military raid at Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. She was wearing a helmet and jacket clearly marked “press” at the time.

Her colleagues and other witnesses said she was killed by an Israeli soldier. They added that there was no shooting from Palestinian gunmen in the vicinity, contradicting statements made by Israeli authorities after her death.