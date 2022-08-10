Kenyan presidential election ‘too close to call’
Unofficial results give William Ruto a slight lead over Raila Odinga but the final result may not be known for some days
The Kenyan presidential race is still too close to call, analysts said Wednesday, the day after millions of voters headed to the ballot box.
The leading contenders to replace outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta are Raila Odinga, a former deputy prime minister who hails from one of the country’s leading political dynasties, and William Ruto, the incumbent vice president who styles himself as the champion of the country’s disaffected youth.
After falling out with his deputy, Mr Kenyatta publicly endorsed Mr Odinga, who unsuccessfully stood against him in the previous two elections.
