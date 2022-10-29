Kyiv facing longer power cuts after ‘sharp deterioration’ in electricity supply
Regional authorities have warned of ‘more severe and longer shutdowns’ amid ongoing Russia attacks
Ukrainians have been warned they could face worsening blackouts due to a “sharp deterioration” in electricity supply after Russian attacks.
Authorities across the country have issued warnings of potentially longer power cuts, with Kyiv’s mayor saying the capital’s power grid is working in “emergency mode” with energy supplies down as much as 50 per cent from pre-war levels.
In the Kyiv region, as winter looms, the latest damage to utilities will mean outages of four or more hours a day, according to Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine‘s high-voltage transmission lines.
