Russian forces steal remains of national icon Potemkin from grave in Kherson
Both Ukraine and Russia preparing for key battle for control of Kherson
Russian forces have removed the remains of Grigory Potemkin, a Russian statesman, from his grave in Ukraine.
A Moscow-backed governor claimed the move was to protect one of their national icons during a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the city of Kherson, where he was buried.
Ukraine’s troops have been pushing ahead with efforts to reclaim the southern Kherson region and its capital, captured by Russian troops in the first days of the invasion.
