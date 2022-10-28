Jump to content

Liveupdated1666932191

Ukraine-Russia war - live: Putin says world faces most dangerous decade since WW2

Putin says West's undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 28 October 2022 05:43
Comments
Vladimir Putin accuses West of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine

The world is facing the "most dangerous decade" since World War II, Russian president Vladimir Putin said while accusing the West of playing a "dangerous and dirty game".

“We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of World War II," the president said in his speech to the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based thinktank.

He added that Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West, as he railed against “arrogant” Western leaders who he said were set on imposing their values on the rest of the world.

He said Moscow has "one message” for the “leading countries of the West and Nato - let’s stop being enemies, let’s live together”.

Meanwhile, The UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said he is sending inspectors to two locations in Ukraine over Russia's allegations of possible production of "dirty bombs".

Mr Grossi said: "The purpose of this week's safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of 'dirty bombs'."

1666930635

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar28 October 2022 05:17

