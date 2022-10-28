Ukraine-Russia war - live: Putin says world faces most dangerous decade since WW2
Putin says West's undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end
The world is facing the "most dangerous decade" since World War II, Russian president Vladimir Putin said while accusing the West of playing a "dangerous and dirty game".
“We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of World War II," the president said in his speech to the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based thinktank.
He added that Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West, as he railed against “arrogant” Western leaders who he said were set on imposing their values on the rest of the world.
He said Moscow has "one message” for the “leading countries of the West and Nato - let’s stop being enemies, let’s live together”.
Meanwhile, The UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said he is sending inspectors to two locations in Ukraine over Russia's allegations of possible production of "dirty bombs".
Mr Grossi said: "The purpose of this week's safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of 'dirty bombs'."
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies