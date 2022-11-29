Legalising cannabis ‘linked to increased alcohol consumption’

The legaliastion of recreational cannabis has led to a slight increase in alcohol consumption, a study has shown.

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh looked at data for over 4.2 million adults across the US between 2010 and 2019, during which 11 states legalised recreational cannabis.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that cannabis use “increases the probability that people drink, at least in the three years after legalisation”.