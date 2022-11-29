Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Legalising cannabis ‘linked to increased alcohol consumption’

The pattern was more likely among young adults aged 18 to 24 and men, reports Aisha Rimi

Tuesday 29 November 2022 19:57
Comments
<p>The recreational use of cannabis has been legalised in 21 states in the US </p>

The recreational use of cannabis has been legalised in 21 states in the US

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The legaliastion of recreational cannabis has led to a slight increase in alcohol consumption, a study has shown.

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh looked at data for over 4.2 million adults across the US between 2010 and 2019, during which 11 states legalised recreational cannabis.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that cannabis use “increases the probability that people drink, at least in the three years after legalisation”.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in