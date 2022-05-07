Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Minsk is not seeking conflict with Nato amid growing tensions between Russia and the west.

The longtime Kremlin ally told Associated Press that Vladimir Putin is not seeking a war with Nato and urged the West to ensure that one doesn't happen.

“He most likely does not want a global confrontation with Nato. Use it. Use it and do everything for that not to happen. Otherwise, even if Putin doesn't want it, the military will react,” the Belarusian leader said.