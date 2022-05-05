Ukraine news – live: Mariupol theatre bombing killed 600 civilians, evidence suggests
‘Putin must pay a high price for his brutal aggression,’ European Commission president says
The death toll of Russia’s bombing of a theatre in Mariupol is thought to be double the figure so far cited, new evidence suggests.
The investigation shared by The Associated Press found that the attack killed closer to 600 people inside and outside the building.
Using the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre’s use as a bomb shelter, the news agency recreated the 16 March assault.
The government estimated early on that around 300 people died and has since opened a war crimes investigation.
Drawing on the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre’s use as a bomb shelter, the news agency recreated the 16 March attack - the results from which arrived at a much higher number than previous estimates.
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s railway network - Explained
The first Russian assault on Ukraine’s railway network came more than a month after it invaded the country. Killing more than 50 and wounding dozen others, the missile struck the train station in the town of Kramatorsk on 8 April.
Since then, a string of such attacks have been launched by Russia to paralyse Ukraine’s railway network, which is viewed as the critical vein to transport arms and ammunition being sent by western nations as military help.
It has also aided Ukraine to transport food, medical aid, shield civilians and help evacuate refugees,
But why has Russia attacked the transport system, albeit late?
According to the experts, Ukraine’s railways appeared to be largely ignored because Russia had planned on using it to move own troops and artillery as it aimed to capture Kyiv.
Read the full report here:
EXPLAINER: Why is Russia attacking Ukraine's railway system?
Russia’s military has launched a string of attacks on Ukraine’s railway network, which has been vital for moving Western arms to Ukrainian forces, evacuating refugees and exporting food
US intelligence helped kill Russia’s 12 generals - report
Ukraine has been able to take down a dozen Russian generals heading the invasion in the European country with help from the United States who shared intelligence on units sent by Moscow, senior officials in Washington said, according to a report by The New York Times.
This was assisted by the Biden administration who made a classified effort and shared real-time battlefield intelligence with Ukraine, according to the report.
The US also shared anticipated movements of Russian troops which were taken from recent analysis of secret battle plans for the military offensive in Donbas region.
The total number of generals killed so far with US assistance is not immediately clear.
Russia bears responsibility for death of journalist, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenksy has said Russia will have to bear the responsibility for the death of well-known journalist Oleksandr Makhov as he paid his tribute in his nightly address.
“Today he [Makhov] died in the Kharkiv region, in the battles near Izium. He was 36 years old. My sincere condolences to relatives and friends. Let his son Vladyslav know: Russia will bear responsibility for this death. We will definitely gain victory for Ukraine. I’m sure it was Oleksandr’s dream. And we will make it come true,” Mr Zelensky said.
Calling him among the bravest, the Ukrainian leader said: “About Oleksandr Makhov - a well-known journalist. I’m sure you’ve seen his reports on Ukraine and Dom TV channels. You may have seen his comments, his posts. He has always been like that - with his own position. Patriotic and sincere.”
“And always without vanity. And he was always among the bravest, among the first. He always worked in the hottest spots. Tried to bring true material. Powerful material,” he said.
Ukraine war will drive global hunger – UN
The war in Ukraine poses serious risks to global food security, a report from a UN agency said.
The Global Network Against Food Crises, set up by the UN and EU, said in its annual report that the number of people facing acute food insecurity and requiring urgent, life-saving food assistance had nearly doubled in the six years since 2016 when it began tracking it.
Russia’s invasion especially threatens supply in food crisis countries including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
Between them Russia and Ukraine were responsible for 30 per cent of the world’s wheat but exports have been cut off in the weeks since 24 February by blockades of Ukrainian ports and sanctions against Russia.
Some of the poorest countries are highly dependent on Russia. Yemen, for instance, relies on Russia for 50 per cent or more of its wheat supply.
Oil prices surge as Europe signals ban on Russian imports
Oil prices surged on Wednesday after the European Union announced plans to ban all oil imports from Russia, saying president Vladimir Putin “must pay a high price” for his “brutal aggression” against Ukraine (Rory Sullivan writes).
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveiled proposals for a phased oil embargo as well as sanctions against Moscow’s top bank in a bid to deepen Russia’s isolation.
If it goes ahead, the plan would mark a major escalation in European efforts to cut funding to Putin’s war machine.
It also threatens to push up fuel prices for motorists and businesses across Europe who are already facing record costs to fill up their tanks.
Brent crude, the key international oil price benchmark, jumped by $4, or 3.8 per cent, to $108.97 (£87.29) a barrel.
Oil prices surge as Europe signals ban on Russian imports
‘Today, we will propose to ban all Russian oil from Europe,’ says Ursula von der Leyen
Mariupol theatre attack twice as deadly as first thought – AP
An Associated Press (AP) investigation has revealed that the death toll from the attack on a theatre in Mariupol is much higher than first estimated.
AP journalists used interviews with survivors and witnesses of the attack as well as floor plans, images, videos and a 3D model to establish that close to 600 people died.
Initial government estimates suggested that 300 people died in the attack. The airstrike is the deadliest single known attack against civilians in the Ukraine war.
Heavy fighting at Mariupol steel plant where 30 children remain trapped
Heavy fighting continues at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant, where dozens of children are still trapped, the city’s mayor has said (Rory Sullivan writes).
Speaking on Wednesday, Vadym Boichenko said more than 30 children remain holed up at the site, which is Ukraine’s last foothold in the port city.
He added that Ukrainian authorities had also lost contact with the soldiers who are stationed at the sprawling steelworks.
Heavy fighting at Mariupol steel plant where 30 children remain trapped
Convoy of buses left port city on Wednesday, says Donetsk governor
Why is Belarus supporting Russia and how is it involved in Ukraine?
Joe Sommerlad looks at the relationship between Belarus and Russia as fears grow that Alexander Lukashenko may drag his country into Moscow’s war:
Why is Belarus supporting Russia and how is it involved in Ukraine?
Old school Soviet relic Alexander Lukashenko increasingly dependent on Vladimir Putin’s patronage for survival as grip on power slips and economy teeters on brink of disaster
US in ‘constant talks’ over Russia sanctions
The United States is in constant talks with partners about new sanctions against Russia and could take “additional actions” to pressure Moscow to halt its aggression against Ukraine, treasury secretary Janet Yellen said.
Ms Yellen told a Wall Street Journal conference she would not preview any specific actions, but said further measures were likely “if Russia continues this war against Ukraine”.
Joe Biden said earlier he will speak to other G7 leaders about further sanctions after the EU revealed it would ban Russian oil imports.
Ukraine still in touch with Azovstal defenders – official
Ukraine is still in contact with the Ukrainian troops defending the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol as Russian troop entered the complex, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Around 2,000 troops are thought to be holed up in the industrial site, the last site of armed resistance in the besieged port city.
Mariupol’s mayor Vadym Boichenko today said heavy fighting was ongoing at Azovstal and the presidential adviser later said Russian troops had forced their way into the plant.
He said around 30 children were among 200 civilians still sheltering in Azovstal after evacuations finally started last week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies