The death toll of Russia’s bombing of a theatre in Mariupol is thought to be double the figure so far cited, new evidence suggests.

The investigation shared by The Associated Press found that the attack killed closer to 600 people inside and outside the building.

Using the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre’s use as a bomb shelter, the news agency recreated the 16 March assault.

The government estimated early on that around 300 people died and has since opened a war crimes investigation.

