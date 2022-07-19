In a country already reeling from the killing of anti-mafia judge, the murder just weeks later of another judge who targeted the mob, Paolo Borsellino, shocked Italy to its core.

Borsellino and five of his bodyguards were killed just before 5pm on 19 July ,1992, in the Sicilian city of Palermo, when a car bomb planted by the criminal organisation Cosa Nostra exploded.

The judge was on his way to see his mother.