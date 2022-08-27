Sanna Marin: Finland’s prime minister who wants to stay true to herself

“I am human," the Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin told supporters in the southern town of Lahti earlier this week. "And sometimes, in the middle of these dark clouds, I miss joy, light and fun.”

Marin was responding following days of headlines about her partying, relating to videos leaked on social media of an event a few weeks previously in Helsinki where the 36-year-old drank alcohol, danced and sang along to music in a private venue. She later took a drugs test – that came back negative – "to clear up any doubts" about her actions when further footage of the event showed her dancing with a Finnish popstar. There followed a photo of two influencers kissing partially topless at her official residence Kesaranta at a different event. Marin apologised for that and admitted it was "inappropriate".

It is not the first time that prime minister, who was 34 when she took up the job in December 2019 – then the world's youngest serving PM and Finland's youngest ever – has hit international headlines over her social life. In December 2021 she was forced to apologise for going clubbing after close contact with her foreign minister, who had tested positive for Covid. Marin said she had left her work phone behind, and missed an instruction to isolate.