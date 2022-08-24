Sanna Marin: Finnish PM says ‘I’m human’ in emotional speech after partying backlash
Young leader says she never neglects work for leisure time
Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, has given an emotional speech in defence of her private life after being criticised about a video that showed her dancing at a raucous party in addition to the publication of a photograph taken at her residence of two topless women kissing.
“I too am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun among these dark clouds,” the 36-year-old leader said, appearing close to tears as she addressed a crowd of her political party’s members in the southern Finnish town of Lahti.
The Social Democratic Party leader told members she had never missed a day of work nor “left a single task undone” because of her leisure time.
