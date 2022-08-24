Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, has given an emotional speech in defence of her private life after being criticised about a video that showed her dancing at a raucous party in addition to the publication of a photograph taken at her residence of two topless women kissing.

“I too am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun among these dark clouds,” the 36-year-old leader said, appearing close to tears as she addressed a crowd of her political party’s members in the southern Finnish town of Lahti.

The Social Democratic Party leader told members she had never missed a day of work nor “left a single task undone” because of her leisure time.