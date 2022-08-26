Meta removes Proud Boys network secretly organising on Facebook and Instagram

Meta has removed more than 450 accounts, pages, and groups linked to the Proud Boys on Facebook and Instagram, four years after the far-right extremist group was banned across its platforms.

“Our team recently uncovered and took down a network of about 480 Proud Boys accounts, Pages, groups, and events,” Dina Hussein, counterterrorism policy lead at Meta, tweeted on Thursday.

“We know adversarial groups like this continue changing tactics, trying to evade detection and come back,” Ms Hussein added.