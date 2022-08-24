Jan 6 investigators travelled to Denmark to view new evidence on Roger Stone

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The members of the select committee investigating the insurrection on 6 January travelled to Denmark last week to view new evidence, which included documentary footage related to former advisor to Donald Trump Roger Stone, reported Politico.

During the visit, the panel aides watched the parts of more than 170 hours of footage tracking Mr Stone for long periods of time over two years shot by a Danish documentary crew led by Christoffer Guldbrandsen.

Known as The Ark, the crew had tracked the former Richard Nixon campaign official and longtime Republican operative also on 6 January last year when the mob thronged the historical building in a violent protest against the 2020 presidential election results leading to the ousting of Mr Trump from the White House, the report added.

It was not immediately clear as to what substance of the footage the committee members viewed, and if the visuals included any raw footage or material that is not expected to appear in Mr Guldbrandsen’s forthcoming film.

Mr Stone has responded to the report and said that the committee members will not find any evidence of his wrongdoing after watching the clips.

“While the committee investigators may find the documentary film footage entertaining they will find no evidence of wrongdoing,” Mr Stone, the Politico report added.

He said that he exercised his First Amendment right at a “legally permitted rally on 5 January to question the many anomalies and irregularities in the 2020 election,” the report added.

The House Select Committee had previously shared a video of Mr Stone taking the initial oath to join the far-right militia the Proud Boys during its seventh hearing.

Stone was seen taking the so-called “Fraternity Creed” in the video, the panel revealed during its hearing last month.

According to the Maryland Democrat and committee member Jamie Raskin who co-chaired the hearing, reciting the creed is “the first level of initiation” into the group.

The latest trip to Denmark shows the committee’s active probe into the events leading to the insurrection ahead of its awaited release of final report and legislative recommendations in autumn this year.

Mr Stone is of Mr Trump’s long-time political allies and his former associate who received a presidential pardon in a case which convicted him of obstructing congressional investigations probing links between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In December last year, the former Trump associate informed the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot that he will plead the 5th Amendment.

Mr Stone’s lawyer Grant J Smith wrote a letter addressed to chairperson Bennie Thompson, which explained that his client Mr Stone would be using his right to refuse to answer any questions after he received a subpoena.

He had allegedly been invited to lead the march to the Capitol on 6 January, but in the end, did not attend the rally or go to the Capitol.