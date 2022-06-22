Singapore and South Korea confirm their first monkeypox cases

In recent weeks, more than 1,600 cases of disease have been reported across world

Namita Singh
Wednesday 22 June 2022 17:09
Comments
<p>Symptoms of monkeypox include a high temperature, headache, a rash, muscle aches, backache, swollen glands, shivering, and exhaustion</p>

(AP)

Singapore and South Korea have confirmed their first cases of monkeypox virus.

A 42-year-old British man who works as a flight attendant tested positive for the virus on 20 June in Singapore, the health ministry said late on Tuesday.

He is in a stable condition in a ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, it added. Singaporean authorities have identified 13 close contacts of the man who were in touch with him over the last 21 days and have put them under quarantine.

