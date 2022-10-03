Nasa officially delays Artemis I moon mission rocket launch to November
Teams are working to identify a specific date for next launch attempt, Nasa says
Nasa has officially pushed back the launch of the Artemis I moon mission to mid-November in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destructive impact on southern states including Florida.
The American space agency announced on Friday that it is now working towards a launch period that opens between 12 and 27 November.
Hurricane Ian had weakened to a tropical storm by the time it reached the Nasa Kennedy Space Center in Florida last week.
