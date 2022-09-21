Three new species of ‘archaic’ snake found under graves in Ecuador
‘Unique and cryptic reptiles’ live entire lives underground
Three new species of subterranean snake have been found in Ecuador, living beneath graves and churches in remote towns in the Andes mountains.
The sepulchral serpents – all types of ground snakes, which spend most of their lives underground – are said to be "small, cylindrical, and rather archaic-looking".
As such, they are known as a "fossorial" group of snakes and belong to the Atractus group of snakes, which now has up to 150 known species
