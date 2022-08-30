Florida alligator handler suffers ‘extreme’ injury from second attack in nine years
Greg Graziani’s arm had to be partially amputated
A Florida wildlife expert had to have his arm partially amputated after surviving a vicious alligator attack.
An X-ray image shared by the Florida Gator Gardens on its Facebook page showed the extent of damage suffered by its director of wildlife Greg Graziani.
Mr Graziani suffered “an extreme injury that left Greg’s hand connected by one tendon. A tendon and some muscle that the surgeon had to untwist 6 times during the initial surgery.”
Florida Gator Gardens, located almost 125 miles southeast of Tampa in Venus, said the 53-year-old director was attacked at about 7.30pm on 17 August at the park, which is “a licensed captive wildlife facility”.
Park officials said they are actively investigating the incident.
“After receiving a partial amputation of his left arm, he was immediately flown to Tampa General for treatment. The surgeons spent over 9 hours reattaching his arm, creating new vessels for blood flow, and putting plates to hold the bone fragments together,” the park’s Facebook post said.
In another post, the park said Mr Graziani’s “hand was simply not able to recover”.
“The amputation surgery was performed last night with a below the elbow amputation preserving half of his forearm,” the park said.
“They performed a procedure to reroute the nerves from the amputated limb in such a way that helps eliminates phantom pain and offers the option for prosthetics at very top of technological advancements and innovations,”.
Mr Graziani was bitten during a routine interaction with one of the park’s large alligators, according to The Miami Herald newspaper.
Officials said that “any time you work with animals, there is always a risk. That is something Greg and the people who love him have always accepted. This incident could have just as easily been a fatal tragedy.”
It also said Mr Graziani suffered a similar attack in 2013 when an alligator bit him and almost broke his arm. He had undergone a similar gruelling medical procedure at the time as well.
The 2013 incident had almost led to his arm being amputated. The incident had involved a 7.5ft female “nuisance” gator Mr Graziani was trying to remove from someone’s personal property. It had taken 18 months for his arm to heal completely.
Over years, local reports have gushed about Mr Graziani and his valour when it came to his work with reptiles, including snakes, frogs, turtles, lizards and alligators.
Florida Gator Gardens noted that “after almost losing his right arm in 2013, he only came back more determined to share his passion for reptiles with the world”.
“He has assured us that this is no different. Even through the pain and heavy medication, he is still preaching his reptile education to nurses, doctors, and visitors alike,” the park said.
The alligator that attacked Mr Graziani “was uninjured and will continue to stay here with us as a valued member of the zoo,” it added.
