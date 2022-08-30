Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter saw dad die and ‘inappropriately touched’ girl, court hears
Jurors will decide whether gunman Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to life in prison or death
The sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, resumed in Florida court on Monday, with the defence presenting its case for a second week.
Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz is expected to take the stand in the upcoming days after their sister Danielle Woodard was brought from jail to testify for his defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. Jurors also heard from teachers, neighbours and psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.
The defence case comes after prosecutors spent three weeks detailing how Cruz murdered 17 students and staff members on Valentine’s Day 2018. Jurors heard from grieving family members and toured the school site.
On Friday, a grand jury released its report into the massacre, finding that four Broward County School board officials had neglected their duties on school safety. Governor Ron DeSantis immediately ousted the elected officials.
In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison.
Nikolas Cruz’s violence didn’t end with Parkland shooting, jail guard claims
A jail guard testified in July that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked him with little warning nine months after Cruz murdered 17 students and staff at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago and tried to wrest away his electric stun gun.
As jurors in Cruz’s death penalty trial watched a surveillance video of the Nov. 13, 2018, brawl, Broward County sheriff’s Sgt. Raymond Beltran gave a play-by-play description. He said it began after he told Cruz to walk properly as he supervised Cruz’s recreation period.
Cruz was being jailed in isolation for the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre. The video shows Cruz in an orange jail uniform and a pair of shower slippers, walking laps around some tables as Beltran sat behind a desk a few feet away.
Jail guard describes how Florida school shooter attacked him
A Florida jail guard says school shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked him with little warning
The complicated use of graphic videos and photos in Parkland trial makes it unique
Few Americans outside law enforcement and government ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation’s worst mass shootings — in most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during or immediately after their attacks. They never make it to court.
That has made the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz for his 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland‘s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School unusual.
As the worst U.S. mass shooting to reach trial, the surveillance videos taken during his attack and the crime scene and autopsy photos that show its horrific aftermath are being seen by jurors on shielded video screens and, after each day’s court session, shown to a small group of journalists. But they are not shown in the gallery, where parents and spouses sit, or to the general public watching on TV.
Parkland trial a rare, curtailed look at mass shooting gore
Few Americans outside law enforcement ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation’s worst mass shootings
Is fetal alcohol syndrome to blame for the Parkland shooting?
During the defence’s opening statement in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing, his public defender Melisa McNeill said that Cruz suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorders caused by his biological mother Brenda Woodard abusing alcohol and drugs during pregnancy.
Nikolas Cruz: What are fetal alcohol spectrum disorders?
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) are conditions caused by an individual being exposed to alcohol before birth
How Nikolas Cruz’s mother factors into Parkland case
The Parkland case is focusing on more than just Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018.
At the centre of the defence’s case is the argument that Cruz is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.
During opening statements and testimony from the first defence witnesses called to the stand, much of the blame for his troubled start in life was placed squarely on the shoulders of his biological mother Brenda Woodard.
Joe Sommerlad and Rachel Sharp have more.
Who was the Parkland shooter’s mother Brenda Woodard?
Killer’s defence team argues birth mother’s drink and drug abuse ‘poisoned him in the womb’
What lessons have been learned since the Parkland massacre?
Almost 70 documented incidents of violence by age 19. Boasts online of being “the next school shooter”. Tips about threatening behaviour ignored by the FBI. Unlocked and unmanned gates at the school. Students and staff left to wander hallways while no active shooter alert was made. A school resource officer who hid from the gunfire for more than 45 minutes.
Nearly everything that could have gone wrong that day did.
Rachel Sharp has this look at what we’ve learned since Parkland.
Missed warning signs, failings and lessons learned: Nikolas Cruz and Parkland
As the sentencing trial continues for Nikolas Cruz, the man who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, Rachel Sharp investigates what led up to the massacre and what’s happened since
Will more school police stop the next Parkland? Not likely
School police officers are often one of the only politically acceptable, publicly popular solutions to school shootings that receive new investments.
However, even as the use of so-called “school resource officers” (SROs) has exploded in recent years, data shows the added boots on the ground have done little to stop more mass shootings on campus.
Instead, by connecting schools directly to agents of the criminal justice system, school officials seem to have inadvertently imported all the racial biases of mass incarceration along with them.
Police didn’t stop shootings in Parkland or Uvalde. Biden is giving them $300m anyway
Campus police officers are often cited as an effective tool against gun violence. But the data shows they do little to stop school shootings — and often discriminate against students of colour. Josh Marcus reports
Watch: Video shows violent drawings Nikolas Cruz made in jail
Monday’s proceedings involved the display of shocking images of drawings Nikolas Cruz made in prison.
Nikolas Cruz’s chilling jailhouse drawings released
Among the 30 pages of disturbing notes and sketches are images of the devil, words appear to be written in blood and pictures appearing to depict the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting. WARNING: Disturbing content
The court heard how the Parkland shooter drew pictures of guns, wrote instructions on how to build bombs, and even drew “666” on his cell walls in his own blood.
Survivors of Parkland, Uvalde shootings rally for gun control in Texas
Families and survivors tied to shootings in Uvalde and Parkland rallied in Texas over the weekend, demanding that governor Greg Abbott hold a special session to raise the legal age required to buy an AR-15 rifle in the state.
Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was able to buy his assault weapon once he turned 18. Nikolas Cruz also purchased the assault weapon he used legally.
“You do not give a damn, you care more about our guns than you do our children,” Brett Cross, uncle of Uvalde victim Uziyah Garcia, said at the event. “You couldn’t even tell us their damn names. I asked you, you said you couldn’t say [them] off the top of your head. We remember them, and we are going to make damn well sure that you do to.”
The Texas governor, however, remains a staunch supporter of gun rights, and has said that mental health problems are to blame for Uvalde, not access to guns.
Finai Browd, a family friend of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, testified in court on Monday. She described how Cruz began having “extensive” tantrums around the age of four, evincing a “his way or no way” attitude she said far surpassed that of a normal child.
“He would have tantrums if he didn’t get his way, but kids have tantrums, but not to that extent. It would be like a full-blown tantrum, kind of out of control,” she said.
“He would throw things. He would kick the floor, whatever, lay down and scream and cry, but not like the normal tantrum the child has,” she added.
Watch her full remarks below.
Where do Florida’s candidates for governor stand on gun control?
Gun control remains a hotly contested issue in Florida, four years after the Parkland shooting.
It has emerged as one of the issues in this year’s gubernatorial race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Mr Crist, a current member of Congress and former governor of Florida, recently called Mr DeSantis’s support of an open carry proposal in Florida “insane.”
“Florida’s been really stunned, horribly, by the gun issue,” Mr Crist said last week, referencing the Parkland massacre and the Pulse nightclub shooting.
The current governor, Mr DeSantis, wants the state legislature to send him a bill allowing open carry of weapons without a permit or license.
Watch Mr Crist’s full comments below.
