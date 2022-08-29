Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lion kills man who scaled fence and jumped into its enclosure at Ghana zoo

The man scaled the 20-foot fence of a compound housing a lion, a lioness and two cubs

Emily Atkinson
Monday 29 August 2022 21:09
Comments
<p>A female warden guards the entrance of the Accra Zoo a day after a lion attack</p>

A female warden guards the entrance of the Accra Zoo a day after a lion attack

(REUTERS)

A zoo lion in Ghana has mauled a man to death after he scaled a fence and landed in its enclosure, wildlife officials have said.

Security guards were first alerted to the scene at around 12pm after patrollers noticed that the victim had climbed over a tall mesh fence and entered the compound housing a lion, a lioness and two cubs.

According to a statement issued by the Forestry Commission, the state agency in charge of wildlife in Ghana, the man was attacked by the lion after he vaulted the security fences of the zoo in the capital, Accra.

Officials said he first jumped over a 10-foot fence before scaling another 20-foot one to enter the lions’ enclosure.

A view of the closed gates at the Accra Zoo a day after the lion attack

(REUTERS)

Recommended

The middle-aged intruder died of his injuries, it added, without detailing his motivation for jumping into the pen.

All four lions remain secure in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo, officials confirmed.

A police spokesman told AFP: “We’re investigating the case to establish how the man got into the restricted area.”

The zoo was first set up as a private menagerie in the early 1960s by Ghana’s first president Kwame Nkrumah. It opened its doors to the public after Nkrumah was overthrown in 1966.

Lions are a top attraction at Accra Zoo, where reinforced mesh fencing allows visitors to view the predators up close.

“The lions have cubs so if you come too close they may feel you are trying to take away their babies,” deputy minister for Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu Bio told reporters.

“We ask the public to desist from doing anything like this.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in