North Korea launches two cruise missiles off coast in first tests since major Covid outbreak
South Korean and the United States military authorities are analysing details of missiles’ flight
North Korea fired two cruise missiles early on Wednesday, days after the isolated country proclaimed victory in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to sources in the South Korean military, the missiles were launched from the west coast town of Onchon.
South Korean and the US military authorities are analysing details of the missiles’ flight, including the range.
