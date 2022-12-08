A two million-year-old DNA sample could provide a “game-changing” understanding of the world’s ancient ecosystems and how the environment could change due to the climate crisis.

The new sample, made up of microscopic fragments of environmental DNA, was found in Ice Age sediment in northern Greenland and is one million years older than the previous record for DNA, which came from a Siberian mammoth bone.

The ancient DNA has already been used to map some of the components of a two-million-year-old ecosystem “which weathered extreme climate change”, the research team led by academics at Cambridge and the University of Stockholm said.