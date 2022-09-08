Putin warns Russia will cut all energy supplies over price cap threat
‘We will not supply gas, oil, coal, heating oil – we will not supply anything,’ says Russian leader
The Kremlin will stop supplying oil and gas if global price caps on Russian energy are introduced, Vladimir Putin has warned.
The EU is currently exploring whether to impose caps in a bid to limit Russian funds during the Ukraine war and drive down the soaring cost of gas for people across the bloc.
However, Germany has already indicated that it is “sceptical” about the idea.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies