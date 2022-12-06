Putin drives across Crimea bridge badly damaged in October bomb attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken to the wheel to drive a vehicle across a bridge to Crimea that was badly damaged by a truck bomb attack in the Autumn.

On Monday, Mr Putin, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, was shown on Russian state TV driving a Mercedes across the bridge that links Russia’s mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014.

The symbolic journey came on the same day as Kyiv said Russia had destroyed homes in the southeast and knocked out power in many areas with a new round of missile attacks.