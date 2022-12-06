Jump to content

Putin drives across Crimea bridge badly damaged in October bomb attack

Putin also seen walking across the bridge

Eleanor Sly
Monday 05 December 2022 17:06
Comments
Vladimir Putin drives across Crimea bridge damaged in October blast

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken to the wheel to drive a vehicle across a bridge to Crimea that was badly damaged by a truck bomb attack in the Autumn.

On Monday, Mr Putin, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, was shown on Russian state TV driving a Mercedes across the bridge that links Russia’s mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014.

The symbolic journey came on the same day as Kyiv said Russia had destroyed homes in the southeast and knocked out power in many areas with a new round of missile attacks.

