The UK should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine – despite Putin’s nuclear threats
Moscow wants us to know how upset it is that David Cameron has said Ukraine can use British weapons in strikes inside Russia. But backing down in the face of Russian threats is the worst option. The UK should join France in making it clear that all options are on the table in support of Ukraine, writes Keir Giles
The Kremlin has responded with predictable theatre to comments from foreign secretary David Cameron after he said Ukraine is free to use weapons supplied by Britain to launch strikes inside Russia.
That theatre was both diplomatic, with the British ambassador summoned to the foreign ministry in Russia on Monday to warn of retaliation, and nuclear, as Moscow announced it would be holding exercises involving tactical nuclear weapons in the near future in order to remind the world yet again that it has them.
During his recent visit to Kyiv, the foreign secretary stated clearly that it was Ukraine’s decision how to use British weapons, and said Kyiv “absolutely has the right to strike back at Russia”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies