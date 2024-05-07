Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

in focus

The UK should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine – despite Putin’s nuclear threats

Moscow wants us to know how upset it is that David Cameron has said Ukraine can use British weapons in strikes inside Russia. But backing down in the face of Russian threats is the worst option. The UK should join France in making it clear that all options are on the table in support of Ukraine, writes Keir Giles

Tuesday 07 May 2024 15:37
Comments
David Cameron meeting Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday
David Cameron meeting Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday (PA)

The Kremlin has responded with predictable theatre to comments from foreign secretary David Cameron after he said Ukraine is free to use weapons supplied by Britain to launch strikes inside Russia.

That theatre was both diplomatic, with the British ambassador summoned to the foreign ministry in Russia on Monday to warn of retaliation, and nuclear, as Moscow announced it would be holding exercises involving tactical nuclear weapons in the near future in order to remind the world yet again that it has them.

During his recent visit to Kyiv, the foreign secretary stated clearly that it was Ukraine’s decision how to use British weapons, and said Kyiv “absolutely has the right to strike back at Russia”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in