If World Cups were won on candour, then Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal would have finally secured football’s top prize for his nation.

Asked if Qatar should be hosting this year’s tournament – which kicks off in November – Van Gaal decided he was not one for platitudes.

“It’s ridiculous that we are going to play in a country... how does Fifa say it? To develop the football there. That is bulls***. But it doesn’t matter – it’s about money, commercial interests. That’s the main motive of Fifa.”