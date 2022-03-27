The Dutch star who protested at the 1978 World Cup and why it is relevant for Qatar 2022

Wim Rijsbergen visited the Mothers of the Disappeared in 1978, and his political trip could be a foretaste of what happens at the Qatar World Cup later this year, reports David Harding

David Harding
Sunday 27 March 2022 17:38
<p>Argentine dictator Jorge Rafael Videla presents the World Cup to Argentina captain Daniel Passarella on 25 June 1978. Other players pictured include former Spurs player Osvaldo Ardiles (second right). Argentina beat Holland 3-1 in the final</p>

If World Cups were won on candour, then Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal would have finally secured football’s top prize for his nation.

Asked if Qatar should be hosting this year’s tournament – which kicks off in November – Van Gaal decided he was not one for platitudes.

“It’s ridiculous that we are going to play in a country... how does Fifa say it? To develop the football there. That is bulls***. But it doesn’t matter – it’s about money, commercial interests. That’s the main motive of Fifa.”

