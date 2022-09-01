Malaysia’s former first lady Rosmah Mansor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for seeking and receiving bribes during her husband Najib Razak’s corruption-tainted tenure.

The order came days after the former prime minister began a 12-year prison term in one of the five graft cases involving multibillion-dollar pilfering of 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund.

The couple have been subjected to multiple corruption probes since Najib lost the election in 2018, ending his nine-year tenure.