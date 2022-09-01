Rosmah Mansor: Malaysia jails wife of ex-PM Najib for 10 years on corruption charge
Court also fines her 970m ringgit, largest ever in country’s history
Malaysia’s former first lady Rosmah Mansor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for seeking and receiving bribes during her husband Najib Razak’s corruption-tainted tenure.
The order came days after the former prime minister began a 12-year prison term in one of the five graft cases involving multibillion-dollar pilfering of 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund.
The couple have been subjected to multiple corruption probes since Najib lost the election in 2018, ending his nine-year tenure.
